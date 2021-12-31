Left Menu

Mining in Goa must go on, resumption to be big relief for hundreds of people: Agarwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 17:41 IST
Mining in Goa must go on, resumption to be big relief for hundreds of people: Agarwal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal on Friday said mining in Goa must go on and its resumption will be a big relief for hundreds of people.

Mining operations in Goa came to a grinding halt in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases.

In a tweet, Agarwal said that ''the resumption of Goa mining will be a big relief for hundreds of people''.

He added that India cannot afford to stop production as the halt has deprived three lakh people of employment and livelihoods.

''Mining must go on and any decision can be implemented without stopping the operations,'' Agarwal added in the tweet.

Through a letter to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the Goa chapter of the Mining Engineers' Association of India (MEAI) on Thursday said it had made a plea to the state government for immediate resumption of mining in Goa to address the unemployment crisis and earn much-needed revenue for the state.

The industry body said the auction is not suitable for sustainable mineral development in Goa, owing to the peculiar land-related legacies in the state and pending matter in the court.

Further, auctions will make the mines unworkable due to adverse cost implications and reduced mining business, thus affecting state royalty and mineral revenues.

It also expressed apprehensions regarding the current efforts of the state government to identify and grant the mining blocks/ greenfield (fresh) leases through the auction process. It added that there is a little clarity about the procedures like 'exploration' which is fundamental for working out the feasibility of business and for ensuring the fair and competitive auctioning process.

In the letter, MEAI called auctioning of mining leases against the spirit of ease of doing business and unfeasible due to pending legal case in Supreme Court since 1998 regarding concessionary rights.

MEAI (Goa Chapter) Chairman Cletus D'Souza said, ''The mining industry has been the lifeline of the Goan economy for over 70 years supporting the livelihood of almost 300,000 people.'' D'Souza added that the government must not let ulterior motives derail its efforts to restart mining operations and bring relief to mining dependents and the state's ailing economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021