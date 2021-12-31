Mining in Goa must go on, resumption to be big relief for hundreds of people: Agarwal

Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal on Friday said mining in Goa must go on and its resumption will be a big relief for hundreds of people.

Mining operations in Goa came to a grinding halt in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases.

In a tweet, Agarwal said that ''the resumption of Goa mining will be a big relief for hundreds of people''.

He added that India cannot afford to stop production as the halt has deprived three lakh people of employment and livelihoods.

''Mining must go on and any decision can be implemented without stopping the operations,'' Agarwal added in the tweet.

Through a letter to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the Goa chapter of the Mining Engineers' Association of India (MEAI) on Thursday said it had made a plea to the state government for immediate resumption of mining in Goa to address the unemployment crisis and earn much-needed revenue for the state.

The industry body said the auction is not suitable for sustainable mineral development in Goa, owing to the peculiar land-related legacies in the state and pending matter in the court.

Further, auctions will make the mines unworkable due to adverse cost implications and reduced mining business, thus affecting state royalty and mineral revenues.

It also expressed apprehensions regarding the current efforts of the state government to identify and grant the mining blocks/ greenfield (fresh) leases through the auction process. It added that there is a little clarity about the procedures like 'exploration' which is fundamental for working out the feasibility of business and for ensuring the fair and competitive auctioning process.

In the letter, MEAI called auctioning of mining leases against the spirit of ease of doing business and unfeasible due to pending legal case in Supreme Court since 1998 regarding concessionary rights.

MEAI (Goa Chapter) Chairman Cletus D'Souza said, ''The mining industry has been the lifeline of the Goan economy for over 70 years supporting the livelihood of almost 300,000 people.'' D'Souza added that the government must not let ulterior motives derail its efforts to restart mining operations and bring relief to mining dependents and the state's ailing economy.

