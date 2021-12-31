Left Menu

No proposal to extend Income Tax return filing date: Revenue Secretary

This year around 60 lakh more people have filed Income Tax Returns (ITR) when compared with the last year and the government has no proposal to extend the due date, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 17:48 IST
No proposal to extend Income Tax return filing date: Revenue Secretary
Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This year around 60 lakh more people have filed Income Tax Returns (ITR) when compared with the last year and the government has no proposal to extend the due date, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Friday. "There is absolutely no proposal to extend the date," Bajaj told reporters. The due date for Income Tax Returns for the financial year 2020-21 ends on December 31, 2021.

"Income tax return filing is going on smoothly. By 3 pm today, 5.62 crore returns have been filed in total. Today, more than 20 lakh returns were filed," he said. He said last year 4.93 crore Income Tax returns were filed by December 31, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021