2021 Sensex highlights

The 30-share Sensex settled at 58,253.82, a gain of 459.50 points or 0.80 per cent on the last trading day of 2021 on Friday. The yearly gain of the index is 10,502.49 points or 21.99 per cent. Following are the milestones achieved by Sensex this year.

*October 19: The BSE benchmark went past 62,000-mark in intra-day trade; reaches all-time high of 62,245.43 *October 14: Goes past 61,000-mark for the first time ever both in intra-day and at close of trade * September 24: Reaches the 60,000-mark both in intra-day and at close of trade * September 16: Gets to 59,000-mark for the first time both in intra-day and at close of trade * September 3: Scales 58,000-mark in intra-day trade and also closes above this feat * August 31: Goes past 57,000-mark in intra-day trade and also closes above this level * August 27: Closes above 56,000-mark for the first time * August 18: Goes past 56,000-mark for the first time in intra-day * August 13: Rallies above 55,000 for the first time and also closes above this level * August 4: Benchmark goes past 54,000 for the first time in intra-day trade and also closes above this mark * July 7: Closes above the 53,000-mark for the first time * June 22: Reaches 53,000-mark in intra-day trade * February 15: Rallies above 52,000-mark * February 8: Ends above 51,000-level * February 5: Crosses 51,000-mark in intra-day trade * February 3: Closes above 50,000 for the first time * January 21: The benchmark touches the momentous 50,000-mark in intra-day trade on January 21, 2021.

