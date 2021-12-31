A S Mehta and Pawan Agarwal elected as IPMA office bearers; IPMA awards announced

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): A S Mehta, President & Director, JK Paper Ltd., and Pawan Agarwal, Managing Director, Naini Papers Ltd., have been elected as President and Vice President of the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) respectively at the 22nd AGM of the national apex body for Paper Industry in India. IPMA Awards for 2019-20 were also announced at the AGM. IPMA Paper Mill of the Year Award has been bagged by Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd., Erode. The award recognises an Indian paper mill that sets an example in areas of productivity, quality, HRD, research & development, environment, energy, etc. besides striving to attain global competitiveness.

IPMA Award for Energy Conservation has been won by ITC Ltd. (PSPD), Bhadrachalam. The award recognises the efforts of an Indian paper mill towards energy efficiency and conservation, employing a range of innovations and technologies. IPMA Environment Award has been conferred on Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd., Kagithapuram. The award recognises the efforts of an Indian paper mill towards environment preservation and reduction in its environmental impact through adoption of clean and green technologies, resource conservation, control of emissions, employing effective effluent treatment techniques, as well as promoting agroforestry leading to carbon sequestration.

IPMA awards are truly representative of the entire industry as these are open to all paper mills in India, regardless of size, category, location and affiliation. An eminent jury of technical and industry experts evaluates the nominations received for the awards. As a national apex body, Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) represents the resurgent and organised face of the Paper Industry in India. IPMA membership comprises large integrated pulp & paper mills from the private and public sector with a product mix of all varieties of paper (writing, printing, packaging, paperboard, specialty and newsprint) located in all regions of the country using conventional fibre such as wood & bamboo and also unconventional raw materials like recycled fibre/recovered paper, agro residue, viz. bagasse and wheat straw.

