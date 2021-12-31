Left Menu

Third Bollard Pull Tugs 'Balraj' delivered to Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam

Third tug in the series, “Balraj” has been delivered to Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on 31 Dec 21.

Representative Image
Contract for construction of 50Ton Bollard Pull Tugs was concluded with M/s Hindustan Shipyard Ltd, Visakhapatnam on 14 Feb 19 at a cost of Rs. 260.70 Crores. Third tug in the series, "Balraj" has been delivered to Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on 31 Dec 21. These tugs have been designed and built under the classification rules of Indian Register for Shipping (IRS) with a service life of 20 years and are capable of assisting large naval ships, including Aircraft Carrier and Submarines in berthing, un-berthing, turning and manoeuvering in confined waters and in harbour. They also provide afloat firefighting cover/assistance to ships alongside/anchorage and have limited capability for Search and Rescue operations.

Induction of 50Ton Bollard Pull Tugs has significantly augmented the auxiliary support services and enhanced the capability to meet high operational requirements of Fleet assets of Indian Navy. With all major and auxiliary equipment/system sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these tugs are proud flag bearers of "Make in India, Make for the World" initiatives of Ministry of Defence in consonance with "Atmanirbhar Bharat". Tugs "Veeran" and "Balram" have been inducted on 22 Oct 21 and 30 Oct 21 at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam and Naval Dockyard, Mumbai respectively. Despite unprecedented challenges posed due to the impact of 1st and 2nd wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, M/s Hindustan Shipyard Ltd has put in untiring and concerted efforts to deliver these tugs to Indian Navy.

(With Inputs from PIB)

