Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for New Year eve

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory restricting the entry of the vehicles at Connaught Place, considered a 'celebrations hub', on the eve New Year after 8 pm. According to the advisory, police have made elaborate traffic arrangements throughout the city for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic on the eve of New Year. There will be well laid arrangements covering the national capital where such celebrations shall be organized. Special arrangements have been made for the Connaught Place. The restrictions shall be imposed from 8 pm onwards on Friday in Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year Celebrations. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles, the advisory stated. No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond round about Mandi House, Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road - Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, Gole Market, Patel Chowk etc.

No vehicular traffic shall be allowed in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those are carrying valid pre-reserved booking receipts from hotels/restaurants, it said. The motorists can park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana on Kali Bari Marg, Pt. Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR, near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, near Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, near Panchkuvian Road on R K Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road & Basant Road towards Paharganj, near KG Marg-Ferozshah Road Crossing, near round about Bengali market, Windsor Place, near Gole Market and near round about Buta Singh on Jantar Mantar Road, the advisory stated. Limited parking space for vehicles with valid passes will be allowed in Connaught Place on first come first serve basis. Unauthorised or wrongly parked vehicles shall be towed away and prosecuted, it said.

Traffic arrangements have also been made at the places having high footfall, including Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Palam Air Port, Rajouri Garden area, Ashok Vihar, Model Town area, Mayur Vihar and Other areas.

Necessary traffic diversions as per requirement shall also be done, the advisory added. A yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

