France urges green habits with new car ads, bans on plastic

No more plastic packaging around fruits and vegetables and car ads promoting walking and cycling instead of driving in 2022, French customers will be encouraged to adopt more environmentally friendly habits under a series of new regulations.The measures promoted by President Emmanuel Macrons government are meant to reduce pollution and the impact of cars on greenhouse gas emissions.Starting from Saturday, leeks and carrots, tomatoes and potatoes, apples, pears and about 30 other items will no longer be sold in plastic.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 31-12-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 18:05 IST
Starting from Saturday, leeks and carrots, tomatoes and potatoes, apples, pears, and about 30 other items will no longer be sold in plastic. Instead, they should be wrapped in other materials like cartons. Plastic will still be allowed for more fragile fruits such as berries and peaches but is to be gradually banned in the coming years. The government says the new regulation is expected to eliminate about one billion items of plastic waste per year. Magazines and other publications will also need to be shipped without plastic wrapping, and fast-food restaurants will no longer be allowed to offer free plastic toys to children.

The coming year will also see car advertisements in France required to include a message encouraging people to consider greener transportation.

Starting from March, they will have to mention one of three messages: "For short trips, prefer walking or cycling," "Think about carpooling" or ''On a daily basis, take public transport.'' According to a decree published this week, the new regulation will apply to ads on television, radio, newspapers, billboards, and online.

Advertisers who do not comply will face a fine of up to 50,000 euros (USD 56,652) per run.

Similar mandatory messages have already been part of advertisements for processed foods since 2007 in the country, like "For your health, avoid eating too fatty, too sweet, too salty." The transport sector in France is responsible for about 31 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, half being generated by private cars. Also in 2022, French phone operators and internet providers will be requested to communicate to their customers an estimate of greenhouse gas emissions generated by their activity online and usage of mobile phones.

The move is meant to raise greater public awareness of the environmental impact of digital technology. Emissions are notably generated by data centers, which create data clouds at the cost of great energy consumption.

A Senate report last year found that the sector accounted for 2% of greenhouse gases in 2019 in France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

