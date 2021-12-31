Left Menu

Eight core industrial sectors post 3.1 per cent growth in November

Eight core industrial sectors that include, coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity, posted a growth of 3.1 per cent in November year-on-year, the government data showed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 18:13 IST
Eight core industrial sectors post 3.1 per cent growth in November
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight core industrial sectors that include, coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity, posted a growth of 3.1 per cent in November year-on-year, the government data showed on Friday. For the period April-November 2021, the growth of the eight core industrial sectors stands at 13.7 per cent over the corresponding period of last year,

"The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 131.7 in November 2021,which increased by 3.1 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of November 2020. The production of Coal, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel and Electricity industries increased in November 2021 over the corresponding period of last year," Ministry of Commerce and Industry said. The final growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries for August 2021 is revised upward to 12.2 per cent from its provisional level 11.6 per cent announced earlier.

Index of Eight Core Industries measures combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilisers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Petroleum refinery production, which has 28.04 per cent weight, the highest among the 8 core sectors, posted an increase of 4.3 per cent in November 2021 over November 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 10.6 per cent from April to November 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 1.5 per cent in November 2021 over November 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 10.2 per cent from April to November 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year. Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 0.8 per cent in November 2021 over November 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 25.3 per cent from April to November 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 2.2 per cent in November 2021 over November 2020. Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 8.2 per cent in November 2021 over November 2020. Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 23.7 per cent in November 2021 over November 2020. Fertilisers production increased by 2.5 per cent in November 2021 over the corresponding month of last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021