Left Menu

GJEPC postpones international jewellery show amid rise in COVID cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 18:15 IST
GJEPC postpones international jewellery show amid rise in COVID cases
  • Country:
  • India

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Friday announced postponing the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Signature, that was scheduled to be held next month, amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

IIJS Signature show was scheduled from January 6-9, 2022, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

''Owing to the prevailing pandemic scenario in India, the IIJS Signature show, scheduled from January 6-9, 2022, in Mumbai has been postponed,'' GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said in a statement.

GJEPC has in place all the requisite permissions to organise the show following COVID appropriate guidelines.

However, based on the consultations with IIJS Signature exhibitors, buyers travelling from India and abroad, trade associations and members of the concerned committee of the apex industry body, GJEPC has voluntarily taken the decision to organise the show later, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021