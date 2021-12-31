Left Menu

Gurugram reports 280 fresh COVID cases

Gurugram reported 280 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last one day - its highest single-day spike in six months - taking the toll of active cases in the district to 897, officials here said on Friday. COVID cases are on the rise and we should be careful, District Commissioner Yash Garg said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 31-12-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 19:16 IST
Gurugram reports 280 fresh COVID cases
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram reported 280 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last one day - its highest single-day spike in six months - taking the toll of active cases in the district to 897, officials here said on Friday. The spike was deemed a cause of worry coming just before the New Year eve. Besides, the district has reported 33 Omicron cases so far, a number which is rising by the day. In view of the spike in cases, the state government has imposed a ban on night movement.

The district administration and police commissioner also said all non-essential travel will be banned from 11 pm.

“We will not allow any celebratory trips or ruckus on roads. COVID cases are on the rise and we should be careful,” District Commissioner Yash Garg said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021