Gurugram reports 280 fresh COVID cases

Gurugram reported 280 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last one day - its highest single-day spike in six months - taking the toll of active cases in the district to 897, officials here said on Friday. The spike was deemed a cause of worry coming just before the New Year eve. Besides, the district has reported 33 Omicron cases so far, a number which is rising by the day. In view of the spike in cases, the state government has imposed a ban on night movement.

The district administration and police commissioner also said all non-essential travel will be banned from 11 pm.

“We will not allow any celebratory trips or ruckus on roads. COVID cases are on the rise and we should be careful,” District Commissioner Yash Garg said.

