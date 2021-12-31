Asheesh Pandey takes charge of Bank of Maharashtra's exec director

Asheesh Pandey on Friday assumed the charge of executive director (ED) of Pune-based Bank of Maharashtra (BoM).

Pandey replaced Hemant Kumar Tamta who demitted office after completion of his term.

Prior to joining BoM, Pandey was chief general manager and chief operations officer (COO) at Union Bank of India (UBI), BoM said in a statement.

As a CGM, he was part of amalgamation, digitisation, implementation of door-step banking and many others.

Pandey started banking career at Corporation Bank at its Industrial Finance Branch, and Investment and International Banking division in Mumbai.

