Left Menu

Despite pandemic, over 10 million visited Tirumala, says official

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-12-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 19:49 IST
Despite pandemic, over 10 million visited Tirumala, says official
  • Country:
  • India

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 31 (PTI): Despite many curbs induced by the COVID-19 pandemic in year 2021, the ancient hill-shrine of Lord Sri Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here, saw over 10 million devotees from across the country and abroad visiting the abode of the Lord, a temple official said.

During the pre-pandemic days till 2019, about 25 million devotees used to throng the over two millennia-old shrine. After the coronavirus struck, the rush has considerably come down, the official told PTI.

In 2021, the hundi (offering box) netted a total cash of about Rs. 833 crore apart from gold and other precious offerings while the temple fetched Rs 300 crore through sale of laddus, he said, adding that 48.75 lakh devotees got tonsured after fulfilment of vows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021