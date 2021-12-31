Left Menu

Rly ministry has sanctioned Manmad-Nanded track doubling work: Danve

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 31-12-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 20:42 IST
Rly ministry has sanctioned Manmad-Nanded track doubling work: Danve
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Board has sanctioned track doubling work on the Manmad-Nanded route in Maharashtra, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve said on Friday.

The Union minister of state for railways, also Lok Sabha MP from Jalna, said work on the 98 kilometre route has been sanctioned and concerned officials have been directed to submit a proposal on the details involved.

The work was a long-standing demand of the people of area, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021