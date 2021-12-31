Rly ministry has sanctioned Manmad-Nanded track doubling work: Danve

The Railway Board has sanctioned track doubling work on the Manmad-Nanded route in Maharashtra, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve said on Friday.

The Union minister of state for railways, also Lok Sabha MP from Jalna, said work on the 98 kilometre route has been sanctioned and concerned officials have been directed to submit a proposal on the details involved.

The work was a long-standing demand of the people of area, he said.

