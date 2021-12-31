R'sthan govt approves scheme to provide relief from interest, penalty on stamp duty

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a special relief (amnesty) scheme for concession in interest and penalty payable on stamp duty in cases of Registration and Stamps Department. The scheme will be effective from January 1 to March 31, 2022.

With this decision, disposal of pending cases will be done and the common man will get relief from interest on stamp duty and exemption from penalty, a release said.

Gehlot also approved a proposal to extend the period of concession of 2 per cent in stamp duty on sale documents of flats up to Rs 50 lakh in multi-storey buildings till March 31, 2022.

It is noteworthy that in view of the economic impact of the Covid pandemic, the state government had announced this concession till June 30, 2021, which was first extended till September 30, 2021 and then till December 31, 2021 for the second time.

Now, the period has been extended for the third time till March 31, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)