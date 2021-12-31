Left Menu

`Lockdown stage' approaching, CM will decide, says Maharashtra minister

The stage of imposing a fresh lockdown is approaching in Maharashtra but Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on it, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said here on Friday.Maharashtra recorded 8,067 new coronavirus cases during the day, a rise of 2,699 compared to Thursday, and eight deaths.The stage of lockdown is approaching.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 22:31 IST
“The stage of lockdown is approaching. But the chief minister will take a decision on when to impose it,” Wadettiwar, the minister for disaster management, told reporters. Decision on restrictions on travel and colleges will be taken together, he added.

Maharashtra has seen a sharp rise in new daily coronavirus cases in the last 11 days of 2021. The state government, in fresh guidelines issued on Thursday night, capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50.

