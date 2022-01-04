MEDIA ALERT: EPAM Systems India Pvt Ltd Certified as a Great Place to Work®

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: EPAM Systems India Pvt Ltd (EPAM India) is certified as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization for their great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ at workplaces. The Assessment and Recognition Program assesses the workplace culture of nearly 1000 organizations in India – representing businesses, NGOs, and government agencies across more than 60+ broad industries. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work–Certified™.

WHY: EPAM India has created a Great Place to Work® for all their employees by excelling on the five dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie. • 89% - Management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders.

• 92% - I am offered training or development to further myself professionally.

• 91% - I am treated as a full member regardless of my position.

• 93% - I'm proud to tell others I work here.

• 94% - Our customers would rate the service we deliver as 'excellent.' WHEN: Great Place to Work® Certification is from December 2021 thru December 2022.

WHERE: India WHO: Job seekers looking to fulfill a career at EPAM India. To see open positions, click here: https://welcome.epam.in/jobs About EPAM Systems Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 40 countries across five continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the last three consecutive years. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies and in 2020, Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest-Growing Firm. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1718888/C919_GPTW_India_SM_Award.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722474/EPAM_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)