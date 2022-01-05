Software at the Core of Purpose - Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Renamed as Bosch Global Software Technologies

• RBEI now Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) to hire 5500+ engineers with a focus on niche skills like AI, ML, Cyber Security, Blockchain, and other new-age technology skills in the areas of Automotive, IT, and Digital.

• The company will invest substantially to create platforms for innovation and promote R&D in new-age technologies.

• Expansion plans to set up centers in Hyderabad and Pune (India), Hanoi (Vietnam).

Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited (RBEI) announces a change in the company name to Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited (BGSW). The new name is effective from January 3rd, 2022.

The change will be one of the largest that RBEI will undertake since its inception 25 years ago. The company's restructuring began in Q2 2020, as part of the company's effort to accelerate business strategy, anticipate future demand and adapt to market change.

RBEI is the largest software and technology center for Bosch outside Germany with a delivery & sales network across several global locations such as Mexico, Vietnam, North America, Japan, Germany, the Middle East, and India. The strategic name change comes with enhancement in the company's capabilities, competencies, business models & working engagements to scale and continue to play a dominant role in software & product engineering at Bosch.

The development brings to fore the nature of the company's work in software-led technology. Being a global hub for software, BGSW caters to customers and partners across geographies and industries in their digitalization journey. The name change complements the company's hiring strategy to recruit best-in-class talent from premier universities in the areas of AI, ML, Cybersecurity, Computer Vision, and other new-age technologies. In line with that, the company is looking to hire 5500+ engineers in 2022. The company is also expanding to new locations with a new center slated to be inaugurated in Hyderabad, Pune in India, and Hanoi in Vietnam later in the year.

The company is looking to strengthen its innovation focus and R&D capabilities. Steady initiatives and investments are being made in various technologies in the connected products, connected industry, mobility, and connected enterprise domains. Recently inaugurated state-of-the-art Hacker's Garage, the IoT Garage, and an internal 'innovation' fund are introduced to promote an environment where promising ideas can be nurtured and incubated. These centers will also be a collaborative ecosystem for Startups, external companies, and academia to participate in an environment of co-creation and co-innovation.

On the name change, Dattatri Salagame, CEO, President, and Managing Director, Bosch Global Software Technologies said, ''We have been a software company since inception and this name change is an emphatic commitment to strengthen our best-in-class software engineering to lead in this #techade. Digital Natives of today consume an experience and software drives the differentiation in that experience. At Bosch Global Software Technologies, we want to provide an environment that is conducive to creating, innovate and experimenting to solve important customer problems using technology and win more for Bosch. For that, bringing in the best software talent will serve as our competitive advantage." The change in the company name is in sync with efforts to enhance software-led technology expertise. Speaking about software capabilities at BGSW, Sriram TV, Vice President, Human Resources, said, ''To build best-in-class software products & solutions, having best-in-class talent is key. We are strengthening our focus on industry-academia collaborations, start-ups, and partners to create more opportunities for co-innovating and co-engineering." With more than 23,000 associates across the globe, Bosch Global Software Technologies is a powerhouse of software-led technology. This name change from Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions to Bosch Global Software Technologies resonates with its commitment to deliver world-class solutions to accelerate digitalization for its customers and partners.

About BGSW Bosch Global Software Technologies PVT LTD. is a 100% owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH, one of the world's leading global suppliers of technology and services, offering end-to-end Engineering, IT, and Business Solutions. With over 23,000 associates, it's the largest software development center of Bosch, outside Germany, indicating that it's the Technology Powerhouse of Bosch in India with a global footprint and presence in the US, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. With our unique ability to offer end-to-end solutions that connect sensors, software, and services, we enable businesses to move from the traditional to digital or improve businesses by introducing a digital element in their products and processes.

About Bosch in India In India, Bosch is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. Additionally, Bosch has in India the largest development center outside Germany, for an end to end engineering and technology solutions. The Bosch Group operates in India through twelve companies: Bosch Limited – the flagship company of the Bosch Group in India – Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited, Bosch Rexroth (India) Private Limited, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited, Bosch Electrical Drives India Private Limited, BSH Home Appliances Private Limited, ETAS Automotive India Private Limited, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Private Limited, Automobility Services and Solutions Private Limited, Newtech Filter India Private Limited, and Mivin Engg.

Technologies Private Limited. In India, Bosch set up its manufacturing operations in 1951, which has grown over the years to include 16 manufacturing sites, and seven development and application centers. The Bosch Group in India employs over 31,500 associates and generated consolidated sales of about ₨.19,996 crores* (2.54 billion euros) in the fiscal year 2020 of which ₨. 14,011 crores*(1.78 billion euros) are from consolidated sales to third parties. The Bosch Group in India has close to 15,650 research and development associates. Additional information can be accessed at www.bosch.in.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 395,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). The company generated sales of 71.5 billion euros in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source.

The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves the quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network cover nearly every country in the world. With its more than 400 locations worldwide, the Bosch Group has been carbon neutral since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 129 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, of which nearly 34,000 are software engineers.

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861–1942) as a "Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering." The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in safeguarding its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a charitable foundation. The remaining shares are held by Robert Bosch GmbH and by a corporation owned by the Bosch family. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG, an industrial trust. The entrepreneurial ownership functions are carried out by the trust.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, https://twitter.com/BoschPres

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)