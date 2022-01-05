ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor Publishes Its 1st Report on the Indian Ed-Tech Industry; Says Parents Seek a Hybrid Model of Education for Their Children

The report also uncovers latest trends in the EdTech industry along with new insights to refresh brand and product strategies Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform and multilingual storyteller for multiple entertainment seekers, launched the first report from its knowledge series ‘ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor’ on the Indian EdTech Industry revealing the latest and emerging trends dominating both metro and non-metro parents with regards to their expectations and behaviour surrounding online education and Ed-Tech apps.

A first-of-its-kind offering, ‘ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor’ seeks to uncover transformative consumer behaviour, attitudes, and aspirations across multiple industries ranging from EdTech to online gaming to e-commerce, presenting an unmatched opportunity to advertisers to access a hyper-enriched predisposed audience cohort across multiple demographics and geographies.

In a bid to identify the key growth drivers for the Indian EdTech industry from a marketer’s and an advertiser’s perspective, the report unveils the new-normal with regards to the consumption patterns and a firm progression to a Hybrid learning environment.

Key Insights from the ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor - Ed-Tech Report: • 50% of parents want to adopt e-learning permanently for their children • 46% of parents adopted e-learning during lockdown for their kids • 47% of parents believe that e-learning has amplified their children’s academic progress • 63% of parents view e-learning as an investment in their child’s future and state that price is no longer the barrier when it comes to choosing online learning • Around 40% of parents stated Internet connectivity to be the biggest barrier in online learning • 50% of parents believe e-learning has come of age and will become a permanent part of education Launching the report, Rajiv Bakshi, Chief Operations Officer - Revenue, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, “ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor knowledge series will offer the tenets, roadmap and insights on the most exciting and emerging product categories in India, ranging from Ed-Tech, online gaming to e-commerce and cryptocurrency. The Ed-Tech report is the first in the ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor series and highlights the disruption witnessed in the Indian education sector, fuelled by tech solutions, convenience and a new-age mindset. We are confident that the report would benefit brand custodians and product leaders and provide new information and insights for them to make advertising and business decisions.” About ZEE5 ZEE5 is India’s youngest OTT platform and a Multilingual storyteller for millions of entertainment seekers. ZEE5 stems from the stable of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a Global Content Powerhouse. An undisputed video streaming platform of choice for consumers; it offers an expansive and diverse library of content comprising over 150+ web series and 2 lakhs+ hours of on-demand content and 100+ live TV channels. The content offering spread across 12 languages (English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, and Punjabi) a rich library of over 140+ Originals, Indian and International Movies, TV Shows, Music, Kids shows, Edtech, Cineplays, News, Live TV, and Health & Lifestyle. A strong deep-tech stack, stemming from its partnerships with global tech disruptors, has enabled ZEE5 to offer a seamless and hyper-personalised content viewing experience in 11 navigational languages across multiple devices, ecosystems, and operating systems.

