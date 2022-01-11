Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases; Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases

China has ordered the cancellation of more than two dozen scheduled flights from the United States in recent weeks after numerous passengers tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in China. China's aviation regulator has mandated the cancellations of eight total scheduled U.S. passenger airline flights for Shanghai under its COVID-19 pandemic rules: four by United Airlines and two each from Delta Air Lines and American Airlines.

Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday the government has secured enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for all eligible Canadians to receive a booster as well as a fourth dose, according to a statement from Trudeau's office. Trudeau made the comments in a call with Canada's provincial and territorial premiers, as the country grapples with rising infection and hospitalization rates due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.

As less-lethal Omicron surges, Europeans ease restrictions

European governments are relaxing COVID-19 rules to keep hospitals, schools and emergency services going as the much more contagious but less lethal Omicron variant changes their approach to the pandemic. Even though a record surge in infections has yet to peak in Europe, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the time was right to start evaluating the disease's evolution "with different parameters".

U.S. reports at least 1.1 million COVID cases in a day, shattering global record

The United States reported at least 1.13 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total of any country in the world as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing. The previous record was 1.03 million cases on Jan. 3. A large number of cases are reported each Monday due to many states not reporting over the weekend. The seven-day average for new cases has tripled in two weeks https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR to over 700,000 new infections a day.

Hong Kong airport to ban transit by those from high-risk nations -Bloomberg

Hong Kong's international airport is set to ban transit by passengers from designated high-risk countries, Bloomberg News said on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The suspension will start on Jan. 15 and run through Feb. 14, it added, but will not apply to diplomats, government officials, athletes and staff participating in the Winter Olympics, which open on Feb. 4 in Beijing.

Australia swamped by Omicron surge as pressure grows on hospitals

Australia's COVID-19 infections hovered near record levels on Tuesday as a surge of infections caused by the Omicron variant put a strain on hospitals already stretched by staff isolating after being exposed to the virus. After successfully containing the coronavirus for most of the pandemic, Australia has been swamped by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant after authorities eased mitigation measures as high vaccination rates were reached.

U.S. breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record at over 132,000 as Omicron surges

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States reached a record high on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as a surge in infections caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant strains health systems in several states. There were 132,646 people hospitalized with COVID, surpassing the record of 132,051 set in January last year.

Hong Kong to offer COVID-19 vaccine for children older than five

Hong Kong will start offering COVID-19 vaccines for children over the age of five, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday, as it tries to increase its relatively low vaccination rate amid an increase in coronavirus infections. Lam, speaking at a weekly media briefing, said kindergartens and primary schools must stop face-to-face classes from Friday until after the Lunar New Year at the beginning of February to prevent transmissions of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Japan to maintain most border restrictions until the end of February

Japan will maintain the tight entry restrictions it put in place to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus until the end of February, its prime minister said on Tuesday, though some exceptions for humanitarian issues may be considered. The country adopted some of the strictest border controls in the world when the Omicron variant emerged late last year, banning all new entry by non-Japanese, including students and foreign family members of Japanese or permanent residents, unless in exceptional circumstances.

U.S. CDC may recommend better masks against Omicron - Washington Post

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering updating its mask guidance because of an increase in the number of Omicron-related coronavirus cases, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The agency will likely advise people opt for the highly protective N95 or KN95 masks worn by healthcare personnel, if they can do so consistently, the newspaper reported, citing an official close to the deliberations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)