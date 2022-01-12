Hon'ble Union State Minister of Textiles, Darshana Jardosh inaugurated ColorJet's Make in India Textile Printing machines during SITEX Expo 2022 in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): ColorJet, India's largest manufacturer of Digital Textile Printers, participated in the Surat International Textile Expo 2022 (SITEX), organized by SGCCI (The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry). Darshana Jardosh, Hon'ble Union State Minister of Textiles & Railways inaugurated the esteemed Textile Expo - SITEX 2022 and the ColorJet booth at one of the largest exhibitions in India. Last year, SITEX sealed textile machinery order booking worth INR 700 crores.

Jitender Pal Singh (VP) & Smarth Bansal (GM) were present along with other team members during this inauguration.The hon'ble minister acknowledged and appreciated the initiatives by ColorJet in the field of Textile Printing Machine Manufacturing and for the overall growth of the textile sector in India. Smt. Jardosh recognized the unmatched efforts of ColorJet exporting to 25+ countries. The huge Indian Textile Machinery market is approximately INR 14,000 crores. However, Indian manufactured textile printing machines contribute to only about 20% of the supply. ColorJet, through its Make in India initiative, is working towards the idea of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, where the vision for the next 5 years (2025-26) is to reduce the import dependency from INR 9,273 crores to approximately INR 6,000 crores, a CAGR of -5.8%. This will not only help with the increased domestic demand but will also make Indian manufacturers compete at a global level. The government has set a target of $100 billion for textiles and garment exports over the next 5 years and the textile sector is expected to play a prominent role in achieving it.

With the support of SGCCI, ColorJet projects an additional revenue of $10 million from the growing textile machinery market of Surat. A representative from ColorJet Group mentioned that it will be an active stakeholder in achieving the government's production target of INR 20,000 crores by 2025-26. ColorJet's state-of-the-art and the latest textile printing machines - VastraJet K2 and SubliXpress Plus were also inaugurated by Smt. Darshana Jardosh. VastraJet K2 can print up to 5000 sq. meters per day while the SubliXpress Plus can print at an enormous speed of 9000 sq. meters per day. These textile printing machines will prove to be a gamechanger in sustainable textile printing.

Ashish Gujarati (President) and Himanshu Bodawala (Vice President) of SGCCI admired the sustainable steps taken by ColorJet and the way ColorJet is spearheading the industrial shift towards sustainable textile printing options. They also invited ColorJet to be a part of the textile cluster that is being established in Surat. ColorJet Group, India's leading manufacturer of Digital Textile Printers, markets its products in 25+ countries worldwide. Founded in 1995, the company maintains its operations via two manufacturing facilities and sales offices spread across seven countries, which include India, China, Bangladesh, UAE, and Sri Lanka.

