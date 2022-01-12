Markets rally: Mcap of BSE-listed firms touch record high of over Rs 277.22 lakh cr

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached another fresh record on Wednesday, rallying to a lifetime high of over Rs 277.22 lakh crore.

Investors' wealth also soared by Rs 6,08,024.55 crore in four days.

The BSE benchmark extended its winning momentum for the fourth straight session on Wednesday and jumped 533.15 points or 0.88 per cent to settle at 61,150.04.

In four days, the 30-share benchmark has jumped 1,548.2 points.

Tracking this optimism, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to an all-time high of Rs 2,77,22,916.43 crore on Wednesday. ''Markets edged higher and gained nearly a per cent, in continuation to the prevailing up move. Upbeat global cues led to a firm start however mixed trends across sectors capped the movement thereafter,'' said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd. Among the 30-share frontline companies, M&M, Bharti Airtel, RIL, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank were the lead gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap settled 1.08 per cent higher and smallcap gained 0.70 per cent.

''Led by realty, auto, energy and banking stocks, benchmark indices continued its winning streak for the 4th consecutive day despite fast spread of covid cases,'' Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

