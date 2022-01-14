A&W Capital Acts As the Exclusive Financial Advisor to Rooter on its USD 25 mn (INR 185 crore) Series-A Fund Raise Led by Lightbox, March Gaming, and Duane Park

This is the largest fundraise till date in the Game Streaming Space in India New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) As the frenzied deal activity in the Indian gaming industry continues unabated, Rooter, India’s leading game streaming and e-sports platform, announced its $25 million (INR 185 crore) Series A funding. A&W Capital, a cross-border investment advisory firm focusing on the sports, gaming and digital media sectors, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Rooter on this marquee transaction. With offices in London and Mumbai, A&W’s global network of marquee investors was instrumental in showcasing Rooter to a wide range of international VCs and strategics looking to make their first bet in the thriving Indian start-up ecosystem. Talking about the transaction, Piyush Kumar, CEO, Rooter said, “A&W leveraged its international network to onboard prominent gaming-focused investors such as US-based March Gaming - making their first investment in India. Paroksh and the A&W team have been true partners for Rooter in this journey and integral to the successful outcome of this investment round.” Matthew Wheeler, CEO, A&W Capital said, “Having looked at how this space has evolved in US and Europe, we are very bullish on the long-term growth potential of the Indian gaming industry. The strong investor interest that Rooter’s Series A fundraise has generated has further strengthened our conviction in this space. Our best wishes to the team at Rooter and we look forward to what’s to come in 2022 and beyond.” Paroksh Gupta, MD, A&W Capital said, “Having worked closely with Piyush, Dipesh and the Rooter team over the last year I am grateful, excited and confident that this is the first step in our long journey together. A&W is happy to have played a part in this fantastic outcome - which is a key moment for the evolution of the gaming ecosystem in India.” With a high-quality team comprising of a unique mix of sports marketing veterans, professional sportspersons and M&A execution bankers, A&W advises clients across the various stages of lifecycle. This ranges from early-stage companies in the nascent digital media and gaming space to the more established professional sports leagues, teams and governing bodies in the sports ecosystem. About Rooter Designed to give a Community Platform to countless gaming enthusiasts, Rooter is India’s leading Game Streaming and eSports platform in the market. It encourages mobile and PC gamers to stream popular games like Call of Duty, Freefire, Valorant, and more and conduct multiple eSports tournaments to engage the likes of eSports players. Owing to its ultra-modern engagement features and robust technology network, Rooter has been ranked No. 1 sports app on Google Play Store with 30+million downloads About A&W Capital A&W Capital was founded in 2016 by Matthew Wheeler - a sports investment specialist with over three decades of experience in business management, M&A, investments and shareholder value creation. A&W Capital is a unique cross-border investment advisory firm focussed on the sports, digital media and gaming sectors. Our primary aim is to act as the bridge between India and the international markets, identifying and servicing opportunities within our specialist fields. The India platform buildout is spearheaded by Paroksh Gupta who joined A&W Capital in early 2020. Prior to joining A&W Capital, Paroksh spent 7 years at the global investment firm KKR and 2 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. For more information, please visit: awcapitalltd.com.

