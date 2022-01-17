PRINCE JEWELLERY UNVEILS THE LATEST EDITION OF THE POPULAR "TIA" COLLECTION OF LIGHTWEIGHT DAILY WEAR, KNOWN FOR ITS UNIQUE DESIGNS AND HIGH QUALITY

CHENNAI, BENGALURU and COIMBATORE, India, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince Jewellery's Tia collection is crafted for the confident modern woman who moves seamlessly between different roles in her life, and expresses herself through a unique style statement. Comprised of lightweight gold and diamond jewellery (including necklaces, bangles, earrings, haath phools, rings, charms, bracelets and more), the collection is notable for its high quality craftsmanship, unique designs and an affordable price point that starts at ₹9999.

Tia was conceptualised in response to an interest from customers. ''We noticed that customers who were visiting the showroom from around 2016 onwards were looking for lightweight jewellery that could be worn daily, and that was versatile in its usage,'' says Joseph Prince and Antony Prince, Directors of Prince Jewellery. ''Many women were also looking for pieces that could be worn at home, and the demand for this only increased during the pandemic. We released the first edition of Tia in 2016, which consisted of rings, chains and bracelets. The latest Tia collection is our largest and most diverse yet.'' ''As we develop the Tia range, we have been focused on what we call the 3A's,'' says Mukund J, Brand Consultant, Prince Jewellery. ''These are accessibility, which indicates our omnichannel, customer-centric approach; affordability and aesthetics, which indicates eclectic and minimalistic design that help lower the price point without affecting value; and assurance, which is all about how the customer knows that they can trust Prince Jewellery's 85-year long heritage, and that purity, quality and craftsmanship are uncompromised.'' When it comes to the diamond, craftsmen's standards of quality go beyond the 4Cs. From the smallest pendant to a necklace, the diamonds are checked and re-checked ensuring that only the very best go into the making of any design. The designs and quality of the new collection are overseen by Joseph and Antony Prince, both certified gemologists from the prestigious institute GIA. Each piece of Tia is certified by premier diamond institutes like IGI (International Gemological Institute) and GIA (Gemological Institute of America).

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DeBiFWBtUsKX678zzf0TxgNUHLLfXhUi?usp=sharing Prince Jewellery – The Journey Prince Jewellery, a jewellery name synonymous with beautiful designed jewellery, innovation, inspired advertising and a jewellery legacy which spans more than 83 years.

With a jewellery heritage, which goes all the way, back to 1933, Prince Jewellery, started in 1983, is known for its designs in and the quality of the jewellery. The brand has always been in the forefront when it comes to launching new products, new concept stores, (like Prince Diamonds) or bringing back to life Indian Antique Jewellery range whenit was all but forgotten with a series of festivals called Ancient Secrets, - a festival which bought back the magic of Indian Antique Jewellery.

Quality is a way of life: Throughout its brand history, Prince Jewellery has been known for its designs combined with quality. Uncompromising and eye for detail form the cornerstone of Prince's quality check. Prince Jewellery was in fact one of the first brand who Hallmarked its gold jewellery way before it was mandated. The same goes with the certification process of diamonds with leading jewellery certification agencies like GIA, IGI authenticating the diamonds with independent certification process.

Princeson Jose, the chairman and Managing Director hails from a family that entered the gold business in 1933 when his grandfather commissioned a goldsmith in his textiles and spices shop in Ponkunnam village in Kottayam district. He custom made the jewels to suit his customers' needs caught up and built a customer base.

The legacy was taken forward by Jose Cheeramvelil, Princeson Jose 'father, when In 1958 the family, a manufacturing unit in Thrissur, which led to their establishing a wholesale business in gold and then the family set up its first store in Chennai.

Today the brand is joined by a new generation Mr. Joseph and Antony Prince who look after the day to day running of the brand.

Prince Jewellery today has showrooms in Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Thiruvanthapuram.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)