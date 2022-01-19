Electric One enters into strategic partnership with Ipower Batteries for retailing the batteries in their multi- brand eMobility store chains across India

Electric One is forging partnerships with leading OEM and Battery manufacturers to provide pocket friendly mobility solutions under one roof.

Delhi, 19th January 2022: Electric One, an Indo-German e-mobility franchise store aims to forge strategic partnerships with leading names in the EV business. One such strategic partnership has been signed with Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd to cater to battery demands of the growing EV business. Ipower Batteries, pioneers in manufacturing battery were chosen as their tailor-made battery solutions would be ideal for different OEM’s.

Electric One under the aegis of Mr. Amit Das,(Founder) acknowledges Ipower Batteries, as one of the leading battery manufacturers in the segment which has seamlessly integrated the use of smart technology solutions both in their batteries and also to ease the battery swapping ecosystem. The batteries by Ipower are light weight, modular, theft and tamper proof. They are also interoperable across vehicle platforms. These batteries also have built- in GPRS, SIM and computing power for live monitoring. These batteries can be operated and controlled remotely as well.

Commenting on the strategic alliance, Mr. Vikas Aggarwal, Founder & Managing Director of Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd was quoted saying, “We are very happy to see this strategic alliance in place with Electric One. In our quest to achieve green and clean India, EV has a huge market potential. This partnership will allow both the stakeholders to reach out to maximum customer base across the country, offering various solutions related to EV under one roof. This one of concept for EV in India is much needed as there is huge potential for both growth and its adaption”.

Electric One acknowledges that brands like Ipower Batteries provide battery solutions for any make of electric vehicles. The company’s batteries come with in -built smart features like advanced tracking, geo-fencing, battery immobilization, remote monitoring & control features which is one of their sought-after products, highly in demand. The company is driven by their in-house R&D to provide green energy solutions. About Electric One Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

Electric One is the Indo-German multi-brand eMobility franchise store chain in India and abroad. It is a platform for sales and distribution of electric two and three wheelers. The company has on board leading OEM brands and battery supplies and aims to provide pocket friendly mobility solutions and Zero pollution mission.

