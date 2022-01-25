CGI is now Great Place to Work - Certified™ in India

CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) is proud to be Great Place to Work – Certified™ in India by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The distinction recognizes CGI's commitment towards building a workplace that fosters an ownership culture, equal opportunities for advancement and inclusive engagement practices.

The Great Place to Work® Certification is a coveted 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition. The assessment is based on the Great Place to Work® Model© that evaluates an organization's culture and people practices based on the Trust Index© and Culture Audit©. The anonymous assessment gathers employee feedback on five key dimensions including Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie.

''We are honored to be Great Place to Work – Certified™ and grateful to our members for their trust in CGI. To be recognized as an 'Employer of Choice' reinforces our commitment to the CGI Dream: to create an environment in which we enjoy working together, and, as owners contribute to building a company we can be proud of,'' said George Mattackal, President, of CGI's Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence.

About Great Place, to Work® Institute Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.in. In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

About CGI Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 80,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services, and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

