India’s largest creator ecosystem Good Creator Co. announces the launch of the ‘Good Creator Co. x Dabboo Ratnani Creator Calendar 2022 curated by MissMalini.’

The ‘Good Creator Co. x Dabboo Ratnani Creator Calendar 2022 curated by MissMalini’ is a first-of-its-kind collaboration to showcase the top influencers in India in a unique and glamorous avatar. This will be the second calendar released this year by the celebrity photographer along with his annual Bollywood star-studded calendar. India, 28 January 2022: Good Creator Co. India’s largest creator ecosystem unveils for the first-time ever -‘Good Creator Co. x Dabboo Ratnani Creator Calendar 2022 curated by MissMalini.’ The calendar features 12 top content creators and influencers from diverse fields styled by 12 of India’s most prominent designers, highlighting the large impact content creators have today, and further expanding on the term ‘celebrity’ by featuring influencers as the new -age celebrities in a truly unique calendar. Showcasing leading influencers across a spectrum of fields—from fashion, beauty, fitness, comedy, food, lifestyle to gaming and news, the ‘Good Creator Co. x Dabboo Ratnani Creator Calendar 2022 curated by MissMalini’ features the following influencers, styled by leading fashion designers. 1. Ranveer Allahbadia styled by Shantanu & Nikhil 2. Faye D’Souza styled by Masaba 3. Be YouNick styled by Rohit and Rahul Khanna 4. Malini Agarwal styled by Falguni & Shane Peacock 5. Sushant Divgikar styled by Saisha Shinde 6. Pooja Dhingra by Anamika Khanna 7. Carry Minati styled by Sid Tytler 8 Masoom Minawalla styled by Pankaj & Nidhi 9. Mr Faisu styled by Dhruv Kapoor 10. Mrunal Panchal styled by Rocky S 11. Melvin Louis styled by Narendra Kumar 12. Prajakta Koli styled by Tarun Tahiliani The ‘Good Creator Co. x Dabboo Ratnani Creator Calendar 2022 curated by MissMalini’ has been carefully conceptualised and curated by Dabboo Ratnani and MissMalini (also a Co-founder at the Good Creator Co.) to highlight influencers who have carved their own special niche in the digital realm—YouTubers CarryMinati, Be YouNick, and Prajakta Koli have created a sensation with their gaming and comedy videos. Meanwhile, Mr. Faisu and Mrunal Panchal have taken the short-form video content world by storm. While Melvin Louis is a renowned dancer and a choreographer, Ranveer Allahbadia, who had started as a fitness YouTuber, has diversified into a social media entrepreneur. At the same time, Sushant Divgikar is a psychologist, a model, a singer, as well as a drag queen icon, while Masoom Minawala is a leading fashion blogger and an entrepreneur. Furthermore, Faye D’Souza has been taking on the world with digital journalism, Malini Agarwal was India’s first-ever digital influencer, and Pooja Dhingra is a pastry chef who opened the country’s first macaron store. In addition to their uniqueness each of these creators have one thing in common - they are “Good Creators” not only in their quality of work but the intention behind it. By featuring 12 noteworthy personalities in the Indian influencer ecosystem, the ‘Good Creator Co. x Dabboo Ratnani Creator Calendar 2022 curated by MissMalini’ puts them on the same stage as Bollywood A-listers, and closing the gap between them. There is no doubt that creators are equal to the super stars of today and it is that which this calendar wishes to proudly highlight. Not only that, but the well-rounded calendar also marks the Good Creator Co.’s first project to further support and empower the rapid growth of the Indian influencer community—an initiative that the platform aims to undertake across all its IPs in the near future. Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the ‘Good Creator Co. x Dabboo Ratnani Creator Calendar 2022 curated by MissMalini’. At the Good Glamm Group, we have always believed in the content-creator-commerce strategy and the out-size impact that content creators have. This first-of-its-kind calendar further reaffirms our belief in the same. It is a critical property for us as it helps highlight the mighty power of creators in building influential brands of today and the future.” Malini Agarwal, Co-Founder of Good Creator, Founder & Creative Director MissMalini Entertainment, said, “We at the Good Creator Co. are excited to have worked with Dabboo Ratnani for this year’s groundbreaking calendar! The ‘Good Creator Co. x Dabboo Ratnani Creator Calendar 2022 curated by MissMalini’ is in line with the refreshing spirit of the new year by highlighting famous uber-talented influencers and content creators from various creative and crucial circuits. The past 2-3 years have witnessed the definition of ‘celebrity’ changing, evolving and broadening to include influencers and content creators flourishing in the booming digital landscape—it no longer means only traditional A-list celebrities and we are glad to say that Good Creator Co. is taking a step in the direction of highlighting this. It has been an absolute delight to curate this calendar and work with the incredible Dabboo Ratnani who's calendar I have always dreamed of being part of. Being able to launch this incredible IP at the Good Creator Co. as our first project means we're off to a good start to the year!” Dabboo Ratnani mentioned, “I have always been passionate about shooting picturesque shots with actors and associating it with the dates of a calendar. In today’s era, creators have an unprecedented influence on the world and thus releasing an additional calendar dedicated to these unique creators with Good Creator Co. I have loved curating this calendar with MissMalini and seeing this idea turn into a reality. I am ecstatic about this calendar that features some iconic creators whom I have shot in a never-seen-before avatar.” Early this January, leading influencer management, marketing and analytics platforms Plixxo, MissMalini, Winkl and Vidooly—all the influencer companies of the Good Glamm Group—came together and consolidated under one independent umbrella—Good Creator Co.(GCC). The platform is co-founded by Malini Agarwal, Nowshad Rizwanullah and Mike Melli (from MissMalini Entertainment), Rahul Singh and Nikhil Kumar (from Winkl), and Subrat Kar, Nishant Radia and Ajay Mishra (from Vidooly) with a vision to create a full-stack, global creator ecosystem providing cutting-edge technology and solutions to influencers and brands. About Good Creator Co.

Good Creator Co. is India’s largest creator ecosystem, formed in January 2022, when India’s leading influencer marketing, data and analytics companies - Plixxo, MissMalini, Winkl and Vidooly came together with a single vision to create a full-stack, global creator ecosystem providing cutting-edge technology and solutions to influencers and brands. Co-founded by Malini Agarwal, Nowshad Rizwanullah & Mike Melli (from MissMalini Entertainment), Rahul Singh & Nikhil Kumar (from Winkl) and Subrat Kar, Nishant Radia & Ajay Mishra (from Vidooly), the Good Creator Co has 250,000 influencers and reach70+ million users every month and is backed by a highly scalable data solutions and technology platform.

The Good Creator Co. offers creators and influencers access to the best brand campaigns, extensive monetization opportunities via the GCC app. Influencers can showcase their work, network with one another, gain access to cutting edge resources and masterclasses to accelerate their growth along with GCC’s powerful database for all service providers. India’s leading consumer brands and media agencies get access to GCC’s full stack influencer marketing and services solutions that are backed by data, technology and influencer and content expertise to create meaningful campaigns that are on message with measurable ROI.

The Good Creator Co. is currently on a Rs 75cr revenue run rate and is targeting a Rs 250cr revenue run rate by December 2022. The Good Creator Co. has raised Rs 200cr seed capital from the Good Glamm Group and will be functioning on an independent mandate. GCC will also be investing in and acquiring fast-growing influencer companies and technology solutions.

http://www.goodcreator.co/ About Dabboo Ratnani A name that is synonymous with excellence & creativity. For over two decades Dabboo Ratnani has continued to master the art of photography. From personality portraits and advertising campaigns to fashion and magazine layouts, Dabboo has developed and showcased a discriminating and unique style of his profession.

Known for his unassuming disposition, sincere dedication and an eye for making his subjects seem surreal, lens-legend Dabboo Ratnani’s resume shrieks names that scrape the upper echelons of Bollywood’s aristocracy. Some of these celebrities have refused to shoot with anyone but the man himself. Mr. Bachchan, Michael Jackson, Boris Becker, Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sania Mirza are just a few who deem this man as the only one who can capture the good despite the bad and the ugly! Always accommodating and admirably relaxed, never pushy but gently persuasive, Dabboo has a knack of getting his pictures despite the odds… Dabboo is one of the most famous of modern, portrait n celebrity photographer. The near iconic stature that he has acquired has not diminished his human traits. His gregarious and easy relationship with his subjects infuses his work and humor. The stars trust him as he combines sensitivity with allure.

Born on December 24, this easy going Capricorn unveils his annual calendar every year since 2000 on his birthday. Dabboo’s annual calendar is a collector’s item and is eagerly awaited with bated breath by the Bollywood fraternity. It is sent out to clients, friends and prospective clientele. Over the years the same is now being shot purely for his creative satisfaction. “My Calendar is a platform to showcase my work. I aesthetically shoot them like they have never been seen before and I style the picture the way I imagine. I experiment with lighting, angles, background and location. The stars often do co-operate with my experimentation and fortunately, I do manage to get my ‘first times’ out of each star. The calendar has a shelf value of a year and its very important for the image to tell a story with in itself. This is one product I can truly call my form of art”, he confesses.

Dabboo believes photography is a blend of art and business. He expresses’” I am as excited about my job as I was on my first day. The fire is still there. I breathe photography. I am always looking for new things to incorporate in shots. Its in my blood stream now”.

Dabboo is a free spirit who has an artistic license and needs the freedom to pursue his muse.

