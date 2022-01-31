Yellow.ai recognised in the first-ever 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms

- The report assesses Yellow.ai's completeness of vision and ability to execute - Yellow.ai is one of the 21 most advanced vendors recognised out of thousands of global players BENGALURU, India, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow.ai, the world's leading next-gen total experience (TX) automation platform, trusted by 1000+ enterprises globally, today announced it has been recognised as a Niche Player in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms.

With a strong focus on expanding its global footprint, the company has seen an exponential increase in its customer base, recording 4X growth over its previous year's revenue.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant assesses providers' completeness of vision and ability to execute. 2022 marks the inception of this new market category of Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. The report profiles 21 of the most advanced vendors out of thousands of players in the space, highlighting that enterprises are increasingly looking towards platform-based approaches in order to address multiple enterprise use-case requirements and they find that this approach allows better leveraging of investments.

''We are humbled to have been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. What makes it more exciting is that this is the first ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for the Conversational AI market–a space we feel that has seen tremendous growth and adoption, especially in the past year. We believe this recognition strongly validates the power of our platform capabilities, the momentum we've experienced in addressing the unique demands across the markets we operate, and the disruption we're bringing to the Conversational AI market. In just five years, our solutions have enabled over 1000 enterprises to find their niche for automation needs across Customer Experience and Employee Experience with us, driving higher competencies and ROI,'' said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Cofounder, Yellow.ai.

Built atop the sturdiest in-house NLP engine, Yellow.ai offers a unique industry and function-agnostic platform with pre-built language models. Its Dynamic AI agents support 100+ languages across 35+ channels to automate such functions as customer support, customer engagement, conversational commerce, employee experience and ITSM. Yellow.ai's Dynamic AI agents uniquely learn from all human-answered queries to rapidly decrease future AI-to-human hand-offs, achieving 60% automation in the first 30 days.

On the strategy moving forward, Mr. Ravinutala added, ''After experiencing rapid client and revenue expansion, our focus now is to strengthen our presence in the global market. We have already established a sales force of 20+ in the US and our leadership team has grown by 50 percent across markets in the last two quarters. Our strategic partnerships with leading players greatly extend our efforts in helping enterprises across industries to enhance customer and employee experience automation. In line with our aim to truly democratize AI and make every conversation fulfilling and delightful, we will continue to set the industry pace in introducing innovative, business impact-driven solutions that allow our customers to completely reimagine their CX and EX.'' To find your niche with Yellow.ai, please visit: https://yellow.ai/gartner-conversational-ai-magic-quadrant-report-2022 Gartner Disclaimer Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms, 24 January 2022, Magnus Revang | Anthony Mullen | Bern Elliot GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Yellow.ai Yellow.ai is the world's leading next-gen Total Experience Automation Platform, that aims to make every conversation fulfilling and delightful for your customers and employees. The platform is trusted across 70+ countries by 1000+ enterprises, including Domino's, Sephora, Hyundai, MG Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Food Panda, Bharat Petroleum, Waste Connections US and Tata. Powered by Dynamic AI agents for enterprises, the company aims to deliver human-like interactions that boost customer satisfaction and increase employee engagement at scale, through its no-code/low-code bot builders. Recognised by Frost & Sullivan, Gartner, IDC, and G2 crowd as a leader, the company has raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors and has offices across six countries.

