Japan's missing F-15 fighter jet believed to have crashed, crew missing, minister says

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-02-2022 06:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 06:41 IST
A Japanese F-15 fighter jet that went missing is believed to have crashed with two crew members on board not accounted for, Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday.

The jet, belonging to Japan's air self-defence forces, went missing shortly after take-off on Monday, officials had previously said. A media report on Monday said that one of the crew members may have been found in the Sea of Japan.

However, Kishi said both crew members were still missing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

