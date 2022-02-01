Left Menu

MG Motor India's retail sales rise 20 pc in January

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 10:11 IST
MG Motor India's retail sales rise 20 pc in January
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@MGMotorIn)
  • Country:
  • India

MG Motor India on Tuesday said its retail sales increased 20 per cent to 4,306 units in January as compared to the same period a year ago.

The auto maker had retailed 3,602 units in January 2021.

''The supply remains affected due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, which has led to reduced production,'' MG Motor India said in a statement.

Although the demand momentum continues, MG Motor believes that the situation will improve in the year's second half, it added.

The company sells models like Hector, Astor and Gloster in the domestic market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022