Railways to develop new products for small farmers, MSMEs: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 11:34 IST
Railways will develop new products for small farmers and MSMEs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.
Presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, she noted that efforts of central and state governments are leading to jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.
She further said national highways will be extended by 25,000 km during 2022-23, and the PM Gati Shakti for road transport master plan will be finalised in 2022-23.
