Railways to develop new products for small farmers, MSMEs: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 11:34 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Railways will develop new products for small farmers and MSMEs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, she noted that efforts of central and state governments are leading to jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

She further said national highways will be extended by 25,000 km during 2022-23, and the PM Gati Shakti for road transport master plan will be finalised in 2022-23.

