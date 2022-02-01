Big private investment in infra would be guided by Gati Shakti: Sitharaman
- Country:
- India
Big private investment in infrastructure would be guided by Gati Shakti, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. While presenting the Budget for 2022-23, the finance minister also said the strategic transfer of Air India ownership has been completed and strategic buyer for (Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd) NINL has been selected.
National Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd (NARCL) has commenced its activity, Sitharaman added.
She further said productivity-linked incentive schemes in 14 sectors have received an excellent response, with investment intentions worth Rs 30 lakh crore received.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ispat Nigam Ltd
- Neelachal
- Air India
- Gati Shakti
- NARCL
- Nirmala Sitharaman
ALSO READ
Air India curtails US operations over 5G issue, four flights suspended
Vikram Dev Dutt appointed Air India chief, Manish Kumar Gupta is new vice chairman of DDA
Air India to curtail or revise US flights due to 5G internet deployment
Vikram Dev Dutt appointed Air India chief, Manish Kumar Gupta is new Vice Chairman of DDA
Vikram Dev Dutt appointed Air India Ltd chief