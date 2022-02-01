Left Menu

Big private investment in infra would be guided by Gati Shakti: Sitharaman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 11:34 IST
Big private investment in infra would be guided by Gati Shakti: Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Big private investment in infrastructure would be guided by Gati Shakti, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. While presenting the Budget for 2022-23, the finance minister also said the strategic transfer of Air India ownership has been completed and strategic buyer for (Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd) NINL has been selected.

National Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd (NARCL) has commenced its activity, Sitharaman added.

She further said productivity-linked incentive schemes in 14 sectors have received an excellent response, with investment intentions worth Rs 30 lakh crore received.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022