Cheating case against Maha power company's contractor

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-02-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 11:34 IST
Police have registered a cheating case against a contractor for allegedly causing a financial loss to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) by indulging in a fraud in power meter readings, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the MSEDCL, the contractual agency from Buldhana was given the task of taking power meter readings in Wada area of Palghar district from June to December 2021.

The agency allegedly did not take the readings of 9,331 power consumers, but made fake IDs of meter readers and showed charges of Rs 6 collected per reading.

Thus, it caused a considerable monetary loss to the MSEDCL, the power company said in a release.

Based on the MSEDCL's complaint, a case was registered at Wada police station against the contractor on Monday under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating), it said.

No arrest has been made so far, an official from Wada police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

