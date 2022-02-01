Govt to pay Rs 2.37 lakh crore for procurement of wheat, paddy under MSP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government will pay Rs 2.37 lakh crore towards procurement of wheat and paddy under MSP operations.
The fiscal 2022-23 has been announced as International Year of Millets, the finance minister said while presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23.
