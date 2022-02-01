Left Menu

Govt to pay Rs 2.37 lakh crore for procurement of wheat, paddy under MSP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 11:38 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government will pay Rs 2.37 lakh crore towards procurement of wheat and paddy under MSP operations.

The fiscal 2022-23 has been announced as International Year of Millets, the finance minister said while presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

