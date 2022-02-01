Left Menu

400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 11:43 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to introduce 400 new Vande Bharat trains and said contracts for multi-modal parks at four locations will be awarded next fiscal.

She also said that a rationalised scheme to increase domestic oilseed production will be brought in to cut down imports.

''One product one railway station will be popularised, 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced,'' Sitharaman said in her Budget 2022-23 speech.

She added that 100 PM Gati Shakti terminals would be set up in the next three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

