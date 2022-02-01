Left Menu

Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay foundation for India's growth over next 25 years

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI) Union Budget 2022-23 will lay the foundation for India's economic growth and expansion for the next 25 years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI) Union Budget 2022-23 will lay the foundation for India's economic growth and expansion for the next 25 years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. "This Union Budget seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over Amrit Kal of next 25 years - from India at 75 to India at 100," Sitharaman said while presenting her fourth union budget.

She said India is in a strong position to withstand future challenges. The Finance Minister said the government's focus will continue on boosting public investment to modernise infrastructure.

One of the priority areas of the government in the coming years would be the PM Gati Shakti programme. Seven engines of the PM Gati Shakti initiative are roads, Railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infra. Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with the potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during the next five years, she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

