All 1.5 lakh post offices in India to be connected to core banking system: FM
- Country:
- India
All 1.5 lakh post offices in India will be connected to the core banking system that will enable people to access their account online and also transfer money within post office accounts and to other banks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday.
''In 2022, 100 per cent of 1.5 lakh post offices will come on the core banking system enabling financial inclusion and access to accounts through net banking, mobile banking ATMs and also provide online transfer of funds between post office accounts and bank accounts,'' Sitharaman said.
He added that this will be helpful especially for farmers and senior citizens in the rural areas enabling interoperability and financial inclusion.
Currently, post offices provide savings account services and payments bank services through the India Post Payments Bank.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lakh post
- Sitharaman
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- India
- India Post Payments Bank
ALSO READ
Govt fighting in every court so that Devas does not get away with Antrix deal fraud, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Antrix-Devas deal signed during Congress regime was 'fraud', says Nirmala Sitharaman
Supreme Court order upholding liquidation of Devas Multimedia is a comprehensive order, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
It was a fraud on people of India, fraud against the country: FM Sitharaman on 2005 deal between Antrix and Devas.
FM Sitharaman says arbitration tribunals have awarded USD 1.2 bn plus cost and interest on pleas by Devas shareholders against cancellation of Antrix deal.