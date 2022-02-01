Left Menu

One killed, three injured as SUV hits tractor in Bhopa village

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-02-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 12:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person has been killed and three others were injured when their tractor was hit by an SUV in Bhopa village here, police said.

The accident happened near Rishika farm in the village on Bhopa-Morna road in the district on Monday evening, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Irfan (45), and three injured Israil, Ashu, and Nitin were shifted to a hospital.

The SUV sped away and it was alleged that it was of a candidate contesting from Miranpur assembly constituency in the district, police said, adding a probe is on.

