Tata Motors total sales in January up 27 pc at 76,210 units

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported 27 per cent year-on-year growth in total vehicle sales, including in the international markets, at 76,210 units in January 2022.

The company's total sales in January 2021 was 59,866 vehicles, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total domestic sales grew 26 per cent at 72,485 units in January 2022 as against 57,649 vehicles sold in the same month last year, it said.

Total passenger vehicles sale was higher at 40,777 units last month as compared to 26,978 units clocked in January 2021, the company said, adding electric vehicle sales during the month surged nearly five times at 2,892 vehicles against 514 units sold in the year-ago period.

Total commercial vehicle sales in January 2022 stood at 35,268 vehicles, registering a growth of 7 per cent over 32,816 units clocked in the same month last year.

This included 31,798 units sold in the domestic market, which was 3 per cent higher over 30,671 units sold in January 2021, the company said.

Total MHCV sales in January 2022, including M&HCV truck, buses and international business, stood at 10,655 units, compared to 9,452 units in January 2021, Tata Motors said.

