Data centre, energy storage system to be given infrastructure status: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said data centre and energy storage system will be given infrastructure status to provide easy financing to the sector.

While presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she informed that private equity and venture capital investors invested Rs 5.5 lakh crore in startups.

She further said an expert committee will be set up to suggest measures to help attract more investments.

Measures will also be taken to step up private capital in the infrastructure sector, Sitharaman said.

