Digital Rupee proposed to be introduced by RBI from 2022-23: Sitharaman

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 12:33 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Digital Rupee is proposed to be introduced by RBI using blockchain technology starting from 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

In her Union Budget 2022-23 speech, she also said Rs 1 lakh crore financial assistance to states will be provided in 2022-23 to catalyse investments.

The finance minister further said that in 2022-23, states will be allowed fiscal deficit of up to 4 pc of GSDP.

