Digital Rupee proposed to be introduced by RBI from 2022-23: Sitharaman
PTI | Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Digital Rupee is proposed to be introduced by RBI using blockchain technology starting from 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.
In her Union Budget 2022-23 speech, she also said Rs 1 lakh crore financial assistance to states will be provided in 2022-23 to catalyse investments.
The finance minister further said that in 2022-23, states will be allowed fiscal deficit of up to 4 pc of GSDP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Digital Rupee
- GSDP
- Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement