INSTANT VIEW 2-India unveils higher spending for infrastructure in growth budget

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a 39.45 trillion rupees ($529.67 billion) federal budget for the fiscal year beginning April, stepping up investment on highways to affordable housing to put growth on a firmer footing. The government has projected GDP growth at 8% to 8.5% compared with an estimated 9.2% for the current fiscal year and a 6.6% contraction the previous year.

All macro indicators indicated that Asia's third-largest economy was well-placed to face challenges, helped by improving farm and industrial output growth, the government's annual economic survey said on Monday. Here are some reactions from Indian businesses, economists and analysts:

KETAN DALAL, MANAGING DIRECTOR, KATALYST ADVISORS, MUMBAI "The revised fiscal deficit is expected to be 6.9% of GDP in FY21-22, as against expected at 6.8%; the imperatives of government spend are apparent, and hence, in spite of buoyancy in tax collections, there is fiscal pressure.

"Given the increase in input costs, fuel and freight costs, there is likely to be margin squeeze on companies; this is likely to lead to pressure on tax collections, and consequently, it's a moot point as to whether tax collection estimates can be met. Hence, whether the estimated fiscal deficit can be contained at 6.4% in FY22-23, and tapering towards 4.5% in FY25-26 seems to be a challenge." RUPA REGE NITSURE, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, MUMBAI

"The budget has consciously recognised the need to nurture growth and its fiscal deficit levels for FY22 & FY23 are growth-supportive. Measures announced for infra building including roads and railways and renewable energy sectors, MSMEs, farm sector represent the need of the hour. Measures to reduce the imports of oilseeds and defence equipment are positive for rupee in the long term." UPASNA BHARDWAJ, SENIOR ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI

"The fiscal outcome is broadly in line with our expectations with the government having continued its focus on infrastructure and rural demand. As expected, the government has refrained from a sharp consolidation. While the fiscal expansion is expected to be pro-growth, the heavy supply is expected to worry the bond markets."

