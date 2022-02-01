Left Menu

Budget 2022: PLI scheme can create 60 lakh jobs in next 5 years, says Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday, informed the Parliament that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme of the Centre has the potential to create 60 lakh new jobs during the next five years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 13:13 IST
Budget 2022: PLI scheme can create 60 lakh jobs in next 5 years, says Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday, informed the Parliament that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme of the Centre has the potential to create 60 lakh new jobs during the next five years. "Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during next Keycap digit five years," she said.

Stating that the Centre's Budget for the upcoming Financial Year primarily focuses on two core sectors; Women, Students, Farmers, and Big public infrastructure for modernisation and development, the Finance Minister said, "PM Gati Shakti will pull forward the economy and will lead to more jobs and opportunities for the youth." She also added that since 2014, the government's focus has been on the empowerment of citizens especially the poor and marginalised.

"We strive to provide the necessary ecosystem for the middle class," she further added. The Union Cabinet today approved the Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022