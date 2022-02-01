Left Menu

Budget advances opportunity for self-reliant India: Naqvi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 13:25 IST
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday hailed the 2022-23 Budget and said it advances the opportunity for self-reliant India amid the Covid pandemic.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament and said the country's economic growth is expected at 9.2 per cent in the current financial year, on the back of a sharp rebound in the economy.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said amidst the global economic crisis, the Budget binds together trust and development with the thread of ''self-reliant India''.

This Budget assures and advances the opportunity for self-reliant India amid the pandemic period, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

