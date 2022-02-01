Budget advances opportunity for self-reliant India: Naqvi
- Country:
- India
Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday hailed the 2022-23 Budget and said it advances the opportunity for self-reliant India amid the Covid pandemic.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament and said the country's economic growth is expected at 9.2 per cent in the current financial year, on the back of a sharp rebound in the economy.
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said amidst the global economic crisis, the Budget binds together trust and development with the thread of ''self-reliant India''.
This Budget assures and advances the opportunity for self-reliant India amid the pandemic period, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- Budget
- Mukhtar Abbas
- Union Budget
- India
- Covid
- Union
- Nirmala Sitharaman
ALSO READ
Wealth of India's 10 richest enough to fund school, higher education of every child for 25 years: Study
India reports 258,089 new daily COVID-19 infections
Birju Maharaj's contribution to filed of Indian classical dance unparalleled: Rahul
India's Gennova working on Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine - source
India's active COVID-19 cases have increased to 16,56,341: Health Ministry.