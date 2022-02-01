Left Menu

Irn-Bru maker raises prices due to soaring British inflation

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 13:38 IST
Irn-Bru maker raises prices due to soaring British inflation
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The maker of Irn-Bru, the iconic orange Scottish soft drink, said on Tuesday that prices for its drinks had been raised due to soaring inflation in Britain.

"We have initiated several cost control actions to reduce the impact of these rising costs and have adjusted our pricing with customers where appropriate," A.G. Barr said in a statement.

"With the published rate of inflation in the UK now above 5%, the highest level for 20 years, we will continue to seek opportunities across the coming year to offset the impact on our business."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022