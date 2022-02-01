Mining, bank stocks lift London's FTSE 100

Left Menu

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.8%, with Anglo American, Rio Tinto and Glencore among the top gainers. The banking sub-index rose 1.4%, tracking higher yields amid expectations of interest rate increases.

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Mining and banking stocks lifted London's FTSE 100 on Tuesday, with upbeat outlooks from Virgin Money and A.G. Barr contributing to the positive sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.8%, with Anglo American, Rio Tinto and Glencore among the top gainers.

The banking sub-index rose 1.4%, tracking higher yields amid expectations of interest rate increases. Two-year yields on British bonds hit their highest since 2011 amid expectations for a 50 basis point rate hike from the Bank of England, its second increase in a row.

The domestically focused mid-cap index was up 0.9%, with travel and leisure stocks leading gains. Virgin Money UK rose 2.1% after the challenger bank increased its annual net interest margin outlook, as it benefits from higher-yielding lending on the back of rising interest rates.

While A.G. Barr gained 2.0% after it raised its annual profit forecast on Tuesday and said annual revenue was set to top pre-pandemic levels after it enjoyed strong sales of soft drinks like Irn-Bru.

