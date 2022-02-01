Mining, bank stocks lift London's FTSE 100

Mining and banking stocks lifted London's FTSE 100 on Tuesday, with upbeat outlooks from Virgin Money and A.G. Barr contributing to the positive sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.8%, with Anglo American, Rio Tinto and Glencore among the top gainers.

The banking sub-index rose 1.4%, tracking higher yields amid expectations of interest rate increases. Two-year yields on British bonds hit their highest since 2011 amid expectations for a 50 basis point rate hike from the Bank of England, its second increase in a row.

The domestically focused mid-cap index was up 0.9%, with travel and leisure stocks leading gains. Virgin Money UK rose 2.1% after the challenger bank increased its annual net interest margin outlook, as it benefits from higher-yielding lending on the back of rising interest rates.

While A.G. Barr gained 2.0% after it raised its annual profit forecast on Tuesday and said annual revenue was set to top pre-pandemic levels after it enjoyed strong sales of soft drinks like Irn-Bru.

