Budget 2022-23: Talking heads

-- Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted Fiscal prudence and business ease have been the theme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 13:58 IST
Budget 2022-23: Talking heads
-- Vedanta Resources Executive Chairman Anil Agarwal tweeted: ''We stand with the government in its exhortation for Sabka Prayas. The private sector is committed to nation-building, job creation and will work with the government and the people of India to fulfil our goals''. -- Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted: ''Brevity has always been a virtue. @nsitharaman 's shortest budget address may prove to be the most impactful''.

-- Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted: ''Fiscal prudence and business ease have been the theme. 35% increase in capital expenditure will drive infra n jobs - Positive rhetoric with no negative surprises = balanced budget''.

-- RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka tweeted: ''With today's budget focussed on capex, digital and welfare - I can clearly imagine the future. Today's wordle – Budget edition''.

