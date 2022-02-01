Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki sales dip 4 pc to 1,54,379 units in January

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 14:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)
  • India

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a 3.96 per cent fall in total wholesales at 1,54,379 units in January.

The company had sold 1,60,752 units in January 2021, MSI said in a statement.

Last month, the company's domestic sales slipped 8 per cent to 1,36,442 units as against 1,48,307 units in January 2021, it added.

''The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,'' MSI stated.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 25.91 per cent to 18,634 units as compared with 25,153 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, slumped 7.1 per cent to 71,472 units as against 76,935 cars in January 2021.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased to 1,666 units as compared with 1,347 units in January 2021.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 11.45 per cent to 26,624 units as compared with 23,887 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports jumped 44.13 per cent to 17,937 units as against 12,445 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

