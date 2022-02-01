VECV sales up 4 pc at 5,228 units in January

VE Commercial Vehicles on Tuesday reported a 4 per cent decline in total sales at 5,434 units in January.

The company, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 5,673 units in the same month last year, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

Last month's sales figure include 5,325 units of Eicher brand and 109 units of Volvo brand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)