VECV sales up 4 pc at 5,228 units in January

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 14:13 IST
VE Commercial Vehicles on Tuesday reported a 4 per cent decline in total sales at 5,434 units in January.
The company, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 5,673 units in the same month last year, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.
Last month's sales figure include 5,325 units of Eicher brand and 109 units of Volvo brand.
