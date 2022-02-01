Union budget: MP CM welcomes fund allocation for Ken-Betwa project; says digital currency will boost economy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked the Centre on Tuesday for approving the Ken-Betwa river link project worth Rs 44,605 crore in the Union budget, and said the move proposing introduction of the digital currency will give a boost to the economy. In the budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the implementation of the Ken-Betwa rivers linking worth Rs 44,605 crore will be taken up for providing irrigation of over 9 lakh hectares of farmers' land.

The scheme is meant for the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Reacting to the announcement, Chouhan in a tweet said, ''Gratitude towards the government led by visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the generous allocation. This will speed up the project and bring prosperity & growth for lakhs of lives in the Bundelkhand region.'' Sitharaman also proposed in her Budget 2022-23 speech that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will introduce digital currency in the next financial year beginning April 2022 to boost the digital economy and efficient currency management. Chouhan termed it as a historical decision, which will give a boost to the economy. "Digital currency will lead to a more robust, efficient, trusted payments option. It will reduce dependency on cash, and increase seigniorage to the nation," he tweeted.

Chouhan also lauded the PM for being concerned about the welfare of farmers. "This is a farmer-friendly government. The government led by PM Narendra Modi will buy 1,208 metric tonnes of paddy-wheat from 163 lakh farmers in 2022-23 and now the MSP will go directly to the farmers' account," he said while thanking the PM. He said that the Centre is dedicated to ensure welfare of the poor people, and their dream of owning a house is being realised under the able leadership of Modi. "Poor families are also living a life with respect in concrete houses," he said.

Chouhan said the budget for 2022-23 will fulfil the aspirations and hopes of the common man.

There is an opportunity for the growth of all in a progressive India under the present leadership, he said. In another tweet, he said the ''unprecedented decision of 'One Station, One Product' will prove to be a historic change in the lives of small farmers and entrepreneurs''. Chouhan further said the Centre has increased the infrastructure allocation by 35 per cent and this will create jobs along with development. This will also give opportunities to the states to get more funds for development, he added.

