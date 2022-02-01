Left Menu

TVS Motor sales dip 13 pc in January

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 14:19 IST
TVS Motor Company Limited Image Credit: ANI
TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 13.14 per cent decline in total sales to 2,66,788 units in January.

The Chennai-based company had sold 3,07,149 units in the same month last year.

Total two-wheeler sales for January 2022 declined 13.73 per cent to 2,54,139 units as against 2,94,596 units in January 2021, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

However, motorcycle sales increased marginally to 1,37,360 units last month compared with 1,36,790 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

Scooter sales declined 18.04 per cent to 80,580 units last month as against 98,319 units in the corresponding month last year.

''The production and sales of premium two-wheelers were severely affected due to the shortage of semiconductors. We are cautiously optimistic that this will improve in the coming months,'' the company noted.

