TVS Motor sales dip 13 pc in January

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 13.14 per cent decline in total sales to 2,66,788 units in January.

The Chennai-based company had sold 3,07,149 units in the same month last year.

Total two-wheeler sales for January 2022 declined 13.73 per cent to 2,54,139 units as against 2,94,596 units in January 2021, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

However, motorcycle sales increased marginally to 1,37,360 units last month compared with 1,36,790 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

Scooter sales declined 18.04 per cent to 80,580 units last month as against 98,319 units in the corresponding month last year.

''The production and sales of premium two-wheelers were severely affected due to the shortage of semiconductors. We are cautiously optimistic that this will improve in the coming months,'' the company noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)